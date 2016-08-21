Dom Roma pleased with Gainsborough Trinity victory

Gainsborough manager Dominic Roma was delighted with the victory over an Altrincham side he thinks will be up at the business end come the latter stages of the season.

Trinity scored twice in the second half with both goals coming from summer signings Ashley Worsfold and Gavin Rothery.

Speaking after the game, Roma said: “Obviously I’m delighted to get the three points. We have come through some tough games in the last three but I’ve kept emphasising to the lads that we need to keep doing what we have been doing. Every one of them is believing in what we are doing.

“Every single player has been brought to the club for a reason, as have the staff, and we have to keep believing. We showed that today.

“I was pleased with the way we defended and how we broke when we went forward. We were up against a good team too, lets not make any bones about it, Altrincham have got a good team and they have a good manager so I’m delighted.”

Roma believes the movement of the ball in attacking areas was key to securing the win alongside a belief that their luck would turnaround.

He said: “Quick play around the box would be the key to breaking that back four down. Everything that we are doing in training is done for a reason and geared towards game situations. Personally, I think that we have been quiet unlucky. T

“uesday night for example, we came up against a good team who were more clinical than us but we matched them in all areas.

“I’m always going to believe in what methods we are using, the players I’ve got in and we knew that if we kept moving the ball around their box, quick enough it would open up for us and it did.”

The Blues boss was also understanding that some of the new players brought in with an eye for the future so it would take them a bit longer to settle.

He said: “It’s going to take time, you know I’ve bought in 12 new players to the football club so it’s not going to click overnight.

“A lot of them have been brought here for reasons beyond what is on the pitch now as we are not in position where we can pay a lot of money for players. So we have had to play Ioan, who I thought was tremendous today,and Alex Wiles who was brilliant.

“We have to use what contacts we have got to bring in players like Darnell in. We have to blood these lads to give them enough experience and coaching to make them better players and that’s what I’m trying to do.”