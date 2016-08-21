Alex Wiles enjoying the challenge at Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough midfielder Alex Wiles is enjoying the challenge of National League North football and feels stepping up a league has benefited his game already.

Wiles, who starred in the victory over Altrincham, believes the first win of the season will give the side greater confidence going forward.

Speaking after the victory he said: “Very very good game and I think we deserved it. We started on the front foot and finished the first half well. Second half we looked a lot fitter then them and it’s great to get that first win on the board.”

“It’s not been a worry, obviously it is good to get off to a winning start, but we knew eventually we would get off the mark and we could turn it around as we know we are a good side. We play good football and feel that we can beat anyone and hopefully now we can kick on.”

Wiles, who arrived from Buxton in the summer, has relished the chance to move up a division and feels the National League North will bring the best out of his game.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed it since joining, the players are class as are the staff. There’s not much of a difference between the leagues.

“This league it seems to be that you get the ball down and play it a bit more but you still have to earn the right to play and it’s a lot more physical then when I was at Rotherham’s academy.

“At Buxton it was hard but I feel as if I learned a lot there and I have been able to take a lot of experience away from that and it is going to help me in the future.”

“I want to look to get on the ball and play but you also have to learn in this league that you have to make sure that you win your battle.

“Your playing against the man you are playing against really and if you beat him, chances are you are going to get on the ball and make things happen. Compared to last year it is a bit different as you are encouraged to get on the ball here, which I try to do as much as I can.

“Obviously we make sure we don’t do so in silly areas and make the right decisions, so I have adapted my game slightly but this style of football really suits me.”