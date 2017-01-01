Gainsborough Standard

Nottinghamshire Council gritters in action over the weekend as freezing temperatures predicted

LETTER: a big ‘no’ to fracking, regardless of where it is planned

LETTER: frackers will concentrate on flat areas

LETTER: there is no guarantee that fracking is safe

Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Friday February 3

Carly Lovett’s fiance tried to save her life inquest heard

Mum is fundraising for the hospital which nursed her premature son back to health

A hydraulic rig like this one could be erected in Bassetlaw soon.

FRACKING FEARS: Bassetlaw shale gas drilling site set for legal green light

Worksop man Amjad Ali, 38, admitted to sexual intercourse with a child under 13 years of age.

Jail for Worksop paedophile who sexually abused ‘vulnerable’ girls

Premier League preview: Can Chelsea knock Arsenal out of title race?

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Rumour Mill: Manchester United to make fresh move for Benfica’s Victor Lindelhof

Antoine Greizmann

RUMOUR MILL: Deal in principle for Griezmann | Ibrahimovic to Napoli | £30m Chinese bid for Sigurdsson

The ill-fated Many Clouds gets the better of Thistlecrack at Cheltenham on Saturday. (PHOTO BY: Julian Herbert PA Wire/PA Images)

Many tears for Many Clouds as Thistlecrack doubts creep in

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Trinity beef up attack with Chilaka signing

Superb performance by Chadwick’s improving Gainsborough All Blacks

Gainsborough Striders follow in footsteps of athletics legend Brendan Foster

Paul Metcalfe stars as Rod Stewart in Some Guys Have All The Luck

Celebrate the best of Rod Stewart in hit tribute show

A scene from Sister Act, directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood �Tristram Kenton

REVIEW: Sister Act is full of sass and swagger at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tribute show One Night of Ska comes to Gainsborough this month

Win! Tickets to One Night of Ska in Gainsborough

Community event.

COMMUNITY: Gainsborough Heritage Centre

