Gainsborough Trinity sign

Gainsborough have announced the signing of Darnell Bailey-King from Rotherham United on a month’s loan.

Bailey-King was top scorer for the Millers youth side last season and made his debut off the bench in the victory over Altrincham, where he immediately stood out for his electric pace.

The Millers youngster was happy with his first appearance for the Blues. He said: “It went really well to be fair and I just wanted to get on and make a good first impression.

“I got a phone call from someone at Rotherham saying that Gainsborough wanted me on loan and I thought to myself that would be a good move for football and to help my development.”

Bailey-King made professional debut for his parent club at the end of last season under a former Gainsborough manager and is coached by another former Blue.

He said: “Neil Warnock gave me my debut last season and I worked closely with Ciaran Toner who used to play here. I did to some research before I got here and it looked like a good set up to be honest.

“I saw pictures of the pitch and I couldn’t believe it, I was expecting it to not be very good and it’s a great surface to play on. I hope to show I’m a hard worker, which should be a given for a football player, and that I am a threat to defenders.

“If everything goes well then I will be looking to extend the deal for longer.”

