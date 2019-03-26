Teenagers, 14 and 17, die in Lincolnshire crash which injured four others

Two teenagers have died following a collision in Lincolnshire which injured four others.

Police have announced that the teenagers, aged 14 and 17, died.

Police were called to Welton Cliff about 8pm last evening where a silver Vauxhall Astra had left the road.

A further 17-year-old remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Three others received minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We are sad to confirm that following yesterday’s collision at Welton Cliff, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old have died.

"Specially trained officers are dealing with this incident.

"We are looking for anyone that saw a Silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of Welton, Scampton, the A15 or the A46 around the time of the incident to contact us. We are also appealing for any dash cam footage. If you saw this vehicle in the area just before 8pm, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident 441 of 25/03."

The road was closed until 3.45am this morning.

