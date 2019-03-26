Four teenagers seriously injured in crash in Lincolnshire

Four teenagers have been left with serious injuries after a car left the road.

Two more people received minor injuries.

Welton Cliff

Emergency services were called to Welton Cliff about 8pm last evening, Monday, March 25, where a silver Vauxhall Astra had left the road.

The road was closed until 3.45am this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who was in the area and saw the silver Astra before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 441 of 25th March.

"Further details will be released later this morning."

