Residents 'petrified' after man stabbed in Gainsborough

A Gainsborough resident has said he has been left "petrified" to go outside after a man was stabbed in the town.

A man was injured with a knife after he was assaulted by four men on North Parade, Gainsborough, yesterday, August 6 at 6.25pm.

The concerned resident who asked not to be named as he fears he might be targeted spoke out after the incident.

He said: "Me and the other elderly residents are petrified to go outdoors.

"This sort of behaviour is getting expected."

The four men are described as all wearing hooded tops.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Also, police believe that four men, who were seen damaging a white BMW, parked at the back of the flats at South Parade shortly after the incident, are the same men.

A police spokesman said: "We believe the same men are involved in the two incidents.

"One man was injured, his injuries are not believed serious."

