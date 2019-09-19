Mum of alleged Gainsborough murder victim tells jury she was woken by his screams during machete attack

The mother of a Gainsborough man alleged to have been murdered in a machete attack outside her home has told a jury that her son named his attacker to her.

Denise O’Brien said she discovered her 25-year-old son Jordan seriously injured outside her house on Scampton Way on the evening of March 27 after being woken by his screams.

Jordan O'Brien

Mrs O’Brien told the jury at Lincoln Crown Court: “I was watching Coronation Street when I fell asleep.

“I woke up to screams. Horrible screams from outside.

“I ran to the back door. Jordan was coming towards me. He was screaming. He said Kieron Walker had just macheted him.

“When Jordan said his name I looked over and saw him [Walker] getting in the car. I shouted at Kieron Walker to get back. I was angry. He just got back in the car.

“I saw Kieron Walker’s face. I saw all of his face. I know what I saw. I’d probably seen him 10 or 15 times before.”

Another witness, who cannot be identified, told the jury that he was with Jordan O’Brien outside the house where they had gone for a cigarette and to wait for the arrival of marijuana which Jordan had arranged.

The witness told the jury: “Jordan wanted some marijuana to help him sleep."

He said the marijuana arrived and added: “Five or ten minutes after a black BMW pulled up. Kieron Walker came out of the passenger door.

“He pointed at Jordan. He had a balaclava on but I could see his nose and his mouth. I panicked. I just froze.

“He was carrying a machete. It was three or four feet long. He used the machete, hitting him on his leg. I would roughly say it was four or five times. Jordan was shouting for help.”

The witness said he had been drinking vodka and cans of beer earlier in the evening but denied he was drunk although the jury was told he admitted in a statement to police that he was drunk.

The prosecution allege that Walker was a drug dealer who had a grudge against Jordan whom he accused of losing £2,000 worth of drugs.

Kath Goddard QC said Walker turned up at the house and struck Jordan a number of blows with the machete with such ferocity that he almost severed his right leg.

Jordan suffered a catastrophic loss of blood and lost consciousness. He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary but never recovered from his injuries and passed away on April 1 this year.

Walker, 23, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, denies murder.

The trial continues.