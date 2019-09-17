Gainsborough man murdered after ferocious attack by balaclava-clad man with machete, court hears

A Gainsborough man was murdered after being subjected to a ferocious attack by a balaclava-clad man armed with a machete, a jury was told today.

Jordan O’Brien, 25, was attacked with such ferocity that his right leg was almost severed during the incident outside his mother's home on Scampton Way.

Jordan O'Brien.

He suffered a massive loss of blood and despite the efforts of his family and paramedics he lost consciousness and never recovered.

Kieran Walker, 23, of Larch Avenue, Auckley, Doncaster, denies the murder of Jordan O’Brien.

Kath Goddard QC, prosecuting, said that Walker was a drug dealer who had a grudge against Mr O’Brien whom he accused of losing £2,000 worth of drugs.

Walker turned up at the home of Mr O’Brien’s mother on the evening of March 27 this year and carried out the attack, the jury was told.

Miss Goddard said: “A car drove up and stopped by the gate and a man jumped out of the passenger side.

“The prosecution say that man was Kieron Walker and he was armed with a machete. He had a balaclava over his face. The man shouted at Jordan. Jordan turned and went back inside the garden but was followed by the defendant.

“The defendant caught up with Jordan and then lashed out towards him with the machete striking Jordan more than once to the legs. The blows were repeated and forceful.”

Walker, the prosecutor said, then got back into the car and was driven away leaving Jordan on the ground screaming for help. But as Walker left the scene he removed the balaclava from his face and was recognised by Jordan’s mother Denise who, along with his brothers, went to help him.

Miss Goddard said: “Jordan spoke briefly to his mother naming Kieron Walker as his attacker before collapsing.

“Jordan was lying by the back door of the house bleeding heavily from grave wounds to his legs. His right leg had been almost severed by the ferocity of the blows. He was losing blood at a catastrophic rate. At least two of the blows went through to the bone

“The family tried their best to comfort him and stem the flow of blood. The paramedics arrived and did what they could to stabilise Jordan. During that time the name Kieron Walker was repeatedly said as the person who had carried out the attack.”

Jordan was taken to hospital in Scunthorpe and quickly transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary where his right leg was amputated.

Miss Goddard said: “His blood loss had been so extensive that his body could not recover. It became apparent to the medical teams that he could not survive the terrible injuries he sustained. On April 1 a decision was made to withdraw medical support. Later that day Jordan died as a result of the injuries he had received.

“Kieron Walker was living in Doncaster but had family and other connections with Gainsborough. Those other connections included drug dealing, an activity he had been involved in for a number of years. He dealt in both class A and class B drugs. It is clear that when Kieron Walker was owed money by customers he would threaten violence to them until the debt was paid.

“Jordan, like many young men, had at times abused controlled drugs. He suffered from depression possibly as a consequence of drug misuse but had done his best to overcome it.”

The trial continues.