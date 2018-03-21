Wind in the Willows comes to Cast

From the peaceful river bank to the Wild Wood, join Mole and Ratty on their marvellous adventures, along with Badger and Toad.

This is a beautiful new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved classic, featuring handmade puppets, props and costume, and a charming original score.

The show takes place on Saturday, March 31, from 2pm. Tickets are £9 and £5.50 for children. On the same day there is a Wind in the Willows family workshop from 12.30pm.

The free session is described as a “perfect family treat”. Pop along before the show and join in a family friendly creative session, puppet making, fun and games all with a Wind in the Willows theme.

This is aimed at children under age eights and their families. Visit www.castindoncaster.com/Event/wind-in-the-willows.