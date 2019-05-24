Cars, music and burgers tempt hundreds to Picnic In Park event

A mouthwatering concoction of cars, music and burgers tempted hundreds of visitors to a Picnic In The Park event, hosted by Retford and Gainsborough and Motor Club.

Car enthusiasts were in their element as more than 200 vehicles, from classics and vintage to specials and sports cars were on display.

Visitors of all ages to the Picnic in the Park motor event.

But to make sure the event appealed to the whole family too, there was a barbecue and other refreshments, as well as music that included some cool tunes from Chester Gorgeous and an acoustic guitar set by Jake Cleaver.

Visitors could take their own picnic too, and even had the chance to win some fantastic prizes, donated by local businesses, in a raffle.

What’s more, it was all for a good cause because funds generated by entrance fees and profits from the raffle were donated to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

The motor club ran the event from its headquarters at The Reindeer Inn in Sturton le Steeple, where it holds meetings every second and fourth Thursday evening in the month through the summer. The next one is on June 13.