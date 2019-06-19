S Club 7’s Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls star join forces in Rip It Up The 70s heading for Scunthorpe

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Dolls’ Melody Thornton will be performing in a song and dance spectacular.

They join Olympic medal-winning gymnast and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Louis Smith in Rip It Up The 70s, which visits The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, on October 8.

The Seventies were the years which brought the sounds of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae to England.

Who could forget the bold fashion statements of the 70s such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and tartan suits?

With his dancing partner Flavia Cacace, Louis won Strictly in 2012 after competing in the same year that he had competed in the London Olympics.

Louis said: “Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done – even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly. I’m not sure everyone believes me, but I’m telling the truth. But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show. I look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor.”

Rachel Stevens and her professional dance partner Vincent Simone narrowly missed out lifting the glitterball Trophy during the 8th series of Strictly, finishing as runners-up in the final. She said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast for Rip It Up The 70s. Dancing has played such an important role in my life. Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I’m really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production.”

As the youngest member of Pussycat Dolls, Melody Thornton was nicknamed Baby Doll. Her talents helped the group sell 70 million records worldwide.

Looking forward to starring in Rip It Up The 70s, Melody said: “Singing, dancing, 70s pop culture and fashions are lifelong passions of mine, so I jumped at the chance to appear in Rip It Up The 70s. I’m excited to show UK audiences exactly what I can do. I can’t wait to be part of what is going to be the most exhilarating show and an amazing tour with such a mind-blowing soundtrack.”

Tickets for Rip It Up The 70s are priced from £25. To book, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/360056B1A14F423E?did=uktmpre



