Jim Davidson to play the Baths Hall on tour

Comedy legend Jim Davidson is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this year.

Since emerging from television’s New Faces, Jim Davidson has become firmly established as one of Britain’s top stand-up comedians.

He has topped theatre bills in London’s West End and at major venues all over the country as well as starring in and hosting a series of prime time TV shows including Big Break and The Generation Game for the BBC.

He has also headlined record-breaking summer seasons and pantomimes and played highly successful concert tours with his adult show.

He is at the Baths Hall on November 7 and tickets priced£24 and £23 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2pacoQJ

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.