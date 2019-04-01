Hospital Players are ending anniversary season with a comedy gallop

The Hospital Players complete their 75th anniversary season next week with Derek Benfield’s comedy Post Horn Gallop at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

In the ancestral home of Elrood Hall the nerve-shattered Chester is menaced by his old enemies Capone and Wedgwood.

In the flower beds Lord Elrood lurks with his shotgun ready to repel attacks by other desperate characters.

Through the ancestral living-room wander Maggie and Bert, come for a gawp at the goings-on of the country house set and finding themselves surrounded by chaos!

The first time that the Hospital Players performed this comedy was in 1976 and then in 1999. Melanie Mason played the part of Ada the maid back in 1999 and this time she is playing lady Elrood.

Ann Brown played Maggie, a visitor who has gone to Elrood Hall for a gawp round, 20 years ago and is playing the same part again in this production.

Both actresses are looking forward to performing again in this very funny play.

Jan Gregory is busy directing this play once again, after also directing it in 1999, while three actors are making their debuts with group - although there are no strangers to the Plowright stage) - Wal Kent, Stacy MacMahon and Ian Moss.

The Hospital Players started in 1943 when fire watchers, at Scunthorpe hospital during the Second World War, used to tell each other stories to pass the time.

It then evolved into performing plays to raise funds for the hospital.

Eventually, in 1958, the Hospital Players performed at the newly opened Civic Theatre (now named the Plowright Theatre) and they have performed there approximately three weeks a year ever since, as well as performing at other local venues.

The play is on from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or online.