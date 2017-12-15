Henry and Rory are tipped for big things

Two Lincolnshire musicians have been picked out by music experts as ‘ones to watch’ for 2018.

Henry Camamile and Rory Young both originally hail from Lincoln and both are in the band Sea Girls.

Henry plays guitar and is also the main vocalist, while Rory plays guitar.

The band is completed by Andrew Noswad (bass) and Oli Khan (drums), who are both from Leicestershire.

Now all aged 23, the band have been friends since school playing in rival bands and coming together to form Sea Girls in 2015.

Their name is a play on sea gulls but any links with the seaside and coastal towns ends there as they are, as Henry puts it, ‘a very large stone’s throw away from the nearest stretch of sea.”

Their sound continues the recent trend of British indie, following likes of Catfish & the Bottlemen, Blossoms and The Amazons.

And they have already earned interest and support from several renowned sources, including Radio 1 and music magazines Dork and DIY.

However, the band are keen to stress that their sound, while falling under the same banner as their contemporaries, remains very much their own and certainly different to when they first started out.

Henry said: “Our music sounds different now and we’ve shifted around instruments, but we have stuck together and developed our Sea Girls sound.

“We want to make diverse interesting music by constantly improving.

“If we can produce songs that make you get up spin around and then cry, we’re happy.

“I guess the ultimate would be for people to relate an experience or part of their life to our music and for us to grow with them”

The band released a single, What For, last month and a debut album is planned for next year.

More immediately, the band are heading out on a short UK tour in February with dates in London, Bristol, Leicester, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow.