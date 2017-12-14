Hear the people sing for Les Miserables in Lincoln

Les Miserables is coming to Lincoln Drill Hall next year.

The world’s longest running musical on London’s West End, this production in Lincoln will be the schools edition, with all the parts being played by students.

The production is being presented by DTC Productions, in association with Lincoln Academy of Youth Theatre Arts.

The two organisations have teamed up before in Lincoln, presenting Phantom of The Opera in 2016 and Legally Blonde this year.

Les Miserables follows the story of Jean Valjean and his quest for redemption having served 19 years in jail.

Thanks to its record-breaking runs on the West End and Broadway and also the hit movie with Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, Les Miserables is as popular as ever with Valjean being joined by equally famous characters like Marius, Fantine, Javert, Gavroche, Cossette, Enjolras, Eponine and the Thenardiers.

But the main draw for Les Miserables is its score with iconic number like I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear The People Sing, One Day More, Stars, Master Of The House, Castle On A Cloud and Empty Chairs At Empty Tables.

Jamie Marcus, the show’s producer, said: “This production will be the biggest musical Lincoln has seen in many years.

“It has it all, a wonderfully emotional storyline and fantastic music.

“It is the biggest musical of our era and loved by millions of audience members all over the world.

“Our production has a fantastic cast of young adults, some of which have already got into top drama colleges in London, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house at the end of the evening.”

The show is at the Drill Hall from July 17-22.

Tickets are £24, £18 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2Aw1Ofh