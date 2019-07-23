Last chance for early bird tickets for Baths Hall panto

Dame Annie Fanny is set to return to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this Christmas for the classic family pantomime Aladdin.

And the theatre's special early bird discount ends this week.

Shows start at 10am on Wednesday, December 11 and run up until New Year’s Eve. There are 40 shows in total.

Early bird ticket offers are available until Friday, July 26.

To book visit the Baths Hall website, call 0844 8440444 or visit the box office in person.

Schools, groups and accessibility bookings only can be made by emailing info@bathshall.co.uk or calling 01724 290657.