COMPETITION: Win tickets to see The Illegal Eagles

Often acclaimed as the World’s official No.1 Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles, are heading to Doncaster Dome on Saturday, March 31.

Celebrating their own incredible 20 years of UK and international touring, the seasoned group of talented musicians are true Eagles fans at heart.

The show promises more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail, and incredible showmanship.

This phenomenal group of musicians have been touring for over two decades and remain true Eagles fanatics. Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming The Illegal Eagles to the Dome.

“This will be a fantastic gig for Eagles fans with classic hits including Hotel California and Lyin’ Eyes sure to get the audience rocking.”

Band members Phil Aldridge, Al Vosper, Trevor Newnham, Garreth Hicklin, Greg Webb, and latest addition Christian Phillips’ impressive mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound has made them one of the most sought after shows of their kind in the world.

For their special 20th Anniversary tour, The Illegal Eagles bring their strongest and most popular show to date.

Performing Eagles hits including Take It Easy, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado and many more.

Tickets are £23.50 available at www.dclt.co.uk by calling 01302 537704 or from the Box Office at the Dome.

We’ve teamed up the Dome and have six pairs of tickets up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning answer this question - how many years of UK and international touring are The Illegal Eagles celebrating? Answers, along with your name, address, phone number and email address should be sent to editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk. The competition closes at midday on Friday March 30.

