Britpop stars Shed Seven announce Baths Hall date on new UK tour

Shed Seven have announced their biggest ever UK tour to date including a Lincolnshire gig at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on December 3.

Since rising to fame in the 1990s as one of the leading lights of Britpop, Shed Seven released their first new album in 16 years, Instant Pleasures, in 2017 which went top ten and achieved acclaim across the board.

The tour which also marks the 25th anniversary of their first album release will feature a mix of classics and choice cuts from Instant Pleasures including fan favourites Room In My House and Better Days.



Frontman Rick Witter said: “We can’t wait to get back out on the road later this year to play some of our favourite venues and visit some brand new places, see you at the front.”

Special guests for the tour will be Birmingham indie favourites The Twang.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 1 on 0844 8440444 or www.bathshall.co.uk