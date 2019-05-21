Gainsborough and Morton Strider Monty Drummond earns Lincolnshire badge

Gainsborough Strider junior Monty Drummond enjoyed a great week after racking up two more wins and earning a Lincolnshire Athletics badge in the process.

Monty won the 600 metre race at the Cleethorpes and Grimsby athletics meet in a time of 1 minute 55 seconds, and also took part in the long jump finishing in third place.

He then went on to Hull and won yet another 600 metre race in a new personal best 1 minute 53 seconds, a time that most adults would have been delighted to run.

At this Saturday’s parkruns it was the juniors showing how it’s done again, with new personal bests for Thomas Deville (20:40) at Lincoln, Harry Bishop (23:10) at Gainsborough and

Alexandra Ramsdale (23:45) at Market Rasen Racecourse. For the adults there were personal bests for Simon Blacknell (21:48) at Peter Pan Hull, Karen Ramsdale (25:04) at Market Rasen Racecourse and Tanya Burbidge (39:36) at Gainsborough.

Meanwhile the nominations have been made for the prestigious club awards night taking place on the 21st of June. They are as follows Junior Shield: Falan Spencer, Thomas Sweeting, Joe Humphries. Junior Endeavour: Hannah Deville, Jackson Lawson - Haywood, Grace Durham. Junior Newcomer: Monty Drummond, Ashton Murrey, Armin Shalovi, Lewis Wilkinson.

Most Improved Junior: Faye Levick, Zac Spencer, Jessica Stewart, Alex Ramsdale. Young Athlete: Zac Spencer, Thomas Deville, Jessica Stewart, Jasper Humphries.

Adult Endeavour Award: Sheila Bowler, Gemma Burrows, Steve Killelay. Best Newcomer: Tom Bond, Steve Killelay, Giusi Perseu.

Most Improved Female: Vicky Toward, Emily Rice, Jayne Hunt.

Most Improved Male: Ian Haldenby, Aaron Hill, David Garner. Female Veteran 50+: Karen Ramsdale, Joan Smithson, Maureen Allen. Male Veteran 50+: Chris Inman, David Garner, Steve Tait. Female Veteran 35-49: Lorna Allison, Jayne Hunt, Vicky Toward. Male Veteran 35-49: Simon Hunt, Glenn Peniston, Wayne Greenfield.

Female Runner of the Year: Lorna Allison, Lauren Staves, Jayne Hunt. Male Runner of the Year: Mat Huteson, James Croft, Aaron Hill.

Club Person of the Year: Clare Hardwick, Mick Wood, Mark Cutts. Members should check their emails for voting on the Club Person of the Year award, with all winners announced at the presentation evening.

Tonight’s (Thursday) adult session will start outside Queen Elizabeth’s High School at 6:30pm. Next Tuesday’s session will begin at 7:30pm on the track at The Gainsborough Academy.”