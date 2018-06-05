World Darts Trophy disappointment for Jacklin

Hopes of glory for Gainsborough’s Paula Jacklin at the British Darts Organisation’s (BDO) prestigious Ladies’ World Trophy event were soon shattered.

Jacklin, who is ranked number 11 in the world, was backed by an army of supporters at Preston’s Guildhall in what is the second biggest competition run by the BDO, backed by £50,000 in prize money.

But she was unlucky to be drawn against Buxton’s Lorraine Winstanley, who is not only ranked third in the world but was also the number one seed.

Winstanley came racing out of the blocks, taking the first two legs in 18 and 16 darts, and went 3-0 up when Jacklin suffered from doubles trouble in the third leg.

Jacklin bravely fought back to take the fourth leg in 18 darts, but she bowed out 4-1 after a 105 checkout by Winstanley in leg five.