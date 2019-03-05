The marurding Danny Clarke is foiled as keeper Matt Urwin wins the race to the ball.

Here are some great pictures from local football games in Buxton, Eastwood, Hucknall, Selston, Gainsborough, Alfreton, Mansfield and Chesterfield

Our photographers have been busy covering games across the area over the past month

Here's a look back at some examples of the beautiful game played across the region in February...

Alfreton's Danny Clarke rises highest to win a header.

1. Alfreton v Chorley

Alfreton's Danny Clarke rises highest to win a header.
Eric Gregory
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town FC vs Alfreton Town FC - Derbyshire Senior Cup Semi
Matlock Town FC vs Alfreton Town FC - Derbyshire Senior Cup Semi
Jez Tighe
other
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town FC vs Farsley Celtic FC - Evo-Stik Premier League
Matlock Town FC vs Farsley Celtic FC - Evo-Stik Premier League
Jez Tighe
other
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town FC vs Farsley Celtic FC - Evo-Stik Premier League.
Matlock Town FC vs Farsley Celtic FC - Evo-Stik Premier League.
Jez Tighe
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5