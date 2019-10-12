We were not good enough, says Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King after 1-0 home defeat

Disappointed Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King said it was not good enough after the Holy Blues lost to fellow early season strugglers Atherton Collieries at the Northolme.

The 1-0 defeat left Trinity in the bottom three of the Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday — having won just two of their opening six home league matches ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Buxton.

“Not good enough,” was King’s honest assessment at the final whistle on Saturday.

“We have lost another game of football. I don’t think the performances are that bad, but it is not good enough — it’s as simple as that.”

The defeat was a tale of three penalties — two wasted, one by either side.

Nathan Hotte conceded two for Trinity, the first coming after just four minutes when he commited a rash challenge.

Tom Bentham converted the spot kick to give Atherton Collieries an early advantage.

Trinity keeper George Willis then saved a 52nd minute spot kickwith his legs to keep Trinity in the game following a Hotte handball.

And player assistant manager Ross Hannah squandered a great chance to rescue a point when his 75th minute penalty was saved after home man of the match Curtis Morrison had been brought down in the area.

Hannah had gone close at the start of the second period when he was denied by the keeper after inercepting a back pass.

King added: “It’s gutting. In the first five minutes they had the penalty, which wasn’t a penalty , but there’s no excuses... it’s not good enough.

“Goals change games and we should have changed the game more than once.

“We had chances, which is a positive, but it is no good having chances if you are not going to put the ball in the back of the net.

“They took their chances and we didn’t take ours. On the swing of it we have conceded and they didn’t, so they deserved to win.

“Everybody watching can see we have had a lot of luck against us, but you create your own luck.

“I am trying my best for this football club and the players don’t look dead and buried. But