Trophy replay exit

Gainsborough Trinity, missing seven players through injury and suspension, went out of the FA Trophy on Tuesday.

The depleted side had their chances to recover from conceding an early goal before losing the first qualifying round replay 3-0 at Tamworth.

It was Trinity’s fourth match without a win, but manager Lee Sinnott said there were positives.

“Between their first two goals we were the team thatwas showing more,” he said.

“We played some nice stuff at times., but we are not creating enough.”

Chris Lait drifted past a defender and fired across keeper Marcus Dewhurst to give Tamworth a fifth-minute lead in an otherwise quiet opening.

Trinity had chances to level — Ionan Evans saw his drive touched on to the bar, Ashley Worsfold missed from six yards, and Damian Reeves went close — and the visitors were made to pay for the misses when Lait’s shot was blocked and Tyrell Waite made it 2-0 before half-time.

In the final minute Lait completed the scoring with a long-range strike.

The replay followed a goalless draw at the Northolme.

Sinnott added on Tuesday: “I can’t fault the players. They kept at the task in hand.

“We have got to play our way through this bit of a difficult period. We will come good.”

Trinity return to Evo-Stik League action on Saturday at Stafford Rangers.