Terrific lob sparks first win of the season

Two second half goals earned Gainsborough Trinity their first ever Northern Premier League win on Tuesday night.

Liam King lobbed them in front against Mickleover Sports at the Northolme seven minutes after half-time with a terrific finish.

Trinity then weathered a period of Mickleover pressure before Alex Byrne securd the victory with a second goal in the 67th minute.

In the first half, Ross Hannah, twice, and King might have scored.

Hannah again had a chance from a free kick at the start of the second period.

Simon Russell was named man of the match for Trinity.

The win made up for the disappointment of the Holy Blues’ opening day defeat in injury time.