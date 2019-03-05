Stainfield looks back on amazing man-of-match display for Gainsborough Trinity

Popular defender Nathan Stainfield this week looked back on an extraordinary match for Gainsborough Trinity in which he had a hand in a goal and then donned the ‘keeper’s jersey.

What’s more, he won the man-of-the-match award as Trinity beat struggling Bamber Bridge 2-1 to stay fifth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Premier Division.

Stainfield’s first influential moment came in the 36th minute when he rose highest to meet a corner, and his powerful header was touched over the line by top scorer Ash Worsfold for the opening goal.

“I think it was my goal!” he joked in an interview with Trinity TV. “But seriously, I was just happy it was on target because I haven’t seemed to get near a goal this season, or last.”

After Simon Russell had doubled the Blues’ lead, Stainfield had to go between the sticks for the last 12 minutes to replace the injured Jon Stewart. And although he was beaten by a late consolation goal for the visitors, he guided Trinity to their win.

He said: “When you go in goal, you can see just how hard the boys are working. They did everything to get a result, as they have done for the last three games now.

“You could see the character we have shown, and we deserve to be where we are in the table. We need to make sure we stay in those play-off places now and keep pushing hard.”

Stainfield was also full of praise for the impact interim boss Liam King has made since taking the reins at the club.

“He has done everything right,” he said. “The best thing is the work he has done on shape because we really needed that. The units are closer together now, and we are reaping the rewards for it.”