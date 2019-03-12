Stability as Gainsborough Trinity keep interim managers until the end of the season

Liam King and Ross Hannah have been given the green light to continue as Gainsborough Trinity’s interim management team, until the end of the season.

The club said they had been very impressed with the calibre of applicants, despite not formerly advertising the vacancy.

But they said the impact the pair have had since taking over following the dismissal of Lee Sinnott and John

Reed, could not go unnoticed.

“Morale and performance levels around the club have dramatically improved since the pair were appointed,” said Trinity chairman, Richard Kane.

“The players have a great deal of respect for Liam and he’s got everything organised and moving in the right direction.

“Liam and Ross have turned fortunes around again this season.

“The season was looking a failure prior to their recruitment and now we are well positioned as the end of season hots up.

“A number of opportunities had previously been passed up in terms of getting back into the play-off spots, but this is something Liam has gotten the players and supporters believing in again.”

The board have backed the management team in terms of recruitment of players, with King and Hannah keen to strengthen the squad, ensuring there is a healthy level of competition.

“They have both been a part of successful sides and know what it takes to be successful at this level and above,” said Kane.

“To me it makes perfect sense to extend the interim period, as we continue carefully considering all avenues open to us.”

King was delighted with the news, saying: “There was no hesitation for me and Ross to accept and take the position until the end of the season.

“This works best for everyone in the current situation. As long as performances continue as they are, everyone at the club will be happy.

“Everyone seems to be pulling in the right direction at the moment and we hope it continues.

“We will continue to work as hard as we can to make sure the club is in the best position moving forward.”