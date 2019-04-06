Play-off place is back in our own hands, says Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King

Delighted Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King says the club’s promotion dream is back in their own hands after a dramatic weekend.

While King’s Trinity edged a tense 1-0 home win against Hyde United, their rivals for the final play-off spot were losing at home.

The narrow victory took Trinity back into fifth place in the Evo-Stik League NPL Division after Buxton lost 2-1 to Farsley Celtic.

King said: “It is back in our own hands now. It is like I have said, this is the nitty gritty.

“There are four games left but I still think we might be in and out (of the play-off places). We just need to win football matches.”

Trinity grabbed the three pricless points through Alex Byrne’s fine 27th minute strike — his first goal since October.

In a game of few chances, leading scorer Ashley Worsfold went close to a second with a header, while at the other end Hyde were denied a clear sight on goal until the closing minutes.

King added: “At this stage of the season it is all about points. It does not matter how you play.

“We have been solid since I came in. That is what we have drilled into the players. If you can work as a team you have always got a chance.

“The lads worked hard — playing for Gainsborough Trinity and the badge.

“It is a big three points. We have been unlucky in recent weeks and also lost the points off Ferriby (points won against them were deducted after North Ferriby left the league).

King said he relished the opportunity to play in important matches at the sharp end of the season.

He added: “This is why I play football. I said to the lads, if you can’t get up for these games you might as well not play.

“This is why you play, to be in with a shout of winning trophies and achieving things. That group (in the changing room) has a chance of achieving something and it is important they don’t let anyone take it away from them.

“It was a long second half and a massive relief when the final whistle went. We have had a lot of bad luck in recent weeks and that has played in the players’ heads.

“But they played OK. We got the 1-0 lead and there was not a lot in the game. Hyde did not have a chance until stoppage time.”