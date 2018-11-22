New name on schools’ trophy after finals day

Scotter and Corringham were champions at the Gainsborough & District Primary Schools’ Sports Association annual seven-a-side mixed football competition.

There was a modern-day record turnout of 11 teams of boys and girls aged between nine and 11.

In the Small School section were Corringham, Blyton cum Laughton and Marton.

In the Main School section were Lea, Charles Baines, Scotter, Morton, Benjamin Adlard, Whites Wood, Mercer’s Wood and holders for the previous six years, Parish.

Matches were played over six minutes each way.

On the Small School pitch, teams played each other twice with the top two meeting in the final.

In the Main School event there were two groups with the top teams qualifying for the final.

Corringham defeated Marton in the Small School final.

In the Main School final, Scotter had pipped Whites Wood Academy on goal difference to play against Morton, who had edged out Lea to make the final.

After a goalless final, the clash was settled on penalties.

The shoot-out went to sudden death after two successful penalties each. Scotter had the chance to win and the penalty was converted to make them champions.

Thanks were given by organiser and Parish teacher, John Anderson, to the referees from Gainsborough Foundation, Parish and Marshalls FC, to the schools, footballers, spectators and TGA for the use of the astro-turf.

Scotter and Corringham have now gone through to the Lincolnshire Finals in Skegness in January and February, representing the Gainsborough area.

Anderson said: “To have 11 schools enjoying two hours of football was a great advert for local primary schools’ sport.

“We were so lucky to have three confident referees, who gave up their free time willingly, to enable football to flourish.

“It just shows how strong sport is in Gainsborough. It is great to see a new name on the trophy and both of the teams in the main final could have been worthy winners.

“We hope both Scotter and Corringham can do the town proud.”