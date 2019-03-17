Matchwinner Alex Simmons describes last-minute goal that secured Gainsborough Trinity’s fourth successive win

Matchwinner Alex Simmons said the feeling of grabbing Gainsborough Trinity’s last-minute winner at play-off rivals Basford United was one that would be hard to replicate.

Simmons struck the only goal of the game to keep Trinity in fifth place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League and on target for a place in the play-offs — and a return to the National League North at the first attempt.

“Yes, we are definitely delighted. At this stage in the season and as other results have gone it is a massive three points,” he said.

“The conditions and the wind played a massive part.

“We knew it waa going to be a bit of a slog, so to get the winner at the end meant we were all delighted.

“You can’t replicate the feeling (of a last-minute winner). After you have put the graft in, if you get a winner then it is huge and a great feeling.”

Describing his goal, Simmons said: “The ball came to me and I let it run across my body. I just had a pop and I don’t know if it went through a player’s legs, but it went under the keeper. I just tried to get my shot off and luckily it went in.”

The gusty, strong wind marred the match as a spectacle, with manager Liam King saying only the last few minutes would have made any TV highlights package.

Simmons said: “It was tricky. It was hard to get out, like from goal kicks. You had to be safe all the time so it was not the best game to watch, but as long as we got the win that was the main thing.”

Trinity had wasted a few chances late on after Basford were reduced to 10 men, but Simmons insisted he always thought the visitors would score to stretch new interim manager Liam King’s winning start to four matches.

“We were creating chances and we have got players in the team who can put the ball in the back in the net, so there was no need to worry,” Simmons said. “Their red card gave us a lift and opened up a bit more space and luckily we made the most of it.”

Simmons , who was happy to be returning from injury, added that Trinity needed to remain focused and keep on winning as the promotion race entered the final stretch.