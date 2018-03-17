Manager laments schoolboy defending

Gainsborough Trinity’s fight against National League North relegation was hit by a 3-2 home defeat to Stockport County in Saturday’s blizzard conditions.

But manager Lee Sinnott refused to blame the freezing conditions for the defeat, instead criticising his side’s “schoolboy defending.”

Trinity recovered from conceding an early goal to draw level 1-1 at half-time, but they quickly fell 3-1 behind.

“We shot ourselves in the foot (after half-time),” said Sinnott. “A couple of bad errors cost us points.

“It was schoolboyish defending — that’s the frustrating thing.”