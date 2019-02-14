League One Latest: Owen Oyston’s controversial Blackpool reign is finally over

Owen Oyston’s 31-year reign at Blackpool was ended in the High Court of Justice on Wednesday when a judge appointed receivers to take control of the League One club.

The decision is a defeat for the 85-year-old, who bought the club in 1988 but has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with former business partner and club president Valeri Belokon for several years, and it will be celebrated by Blackpool fans.

But it comes with the risk of the English Football League’s 12-point penalty for clubs that experience an “insolvency event” - a measure designed to prevent clubs from gaining an unfair advantage by living beyond their means.

Blackpool’s case, however, is different to most of football’s other recent financial crises as the club is not insolvent and is now in the hands of receivers, not administrators.

A receiver is appointed on behalf of a particular creditor, while administrators are appointed by the court to stop any further losses or wind up the business.

A 12-point deduction, if it was applied, would see Blackpool fall from eighth place to 17th, just two points above the relegation zone.

Motherwell midfielder Jake Hastie is on the radar of Sunderland, according to the Daily Record.

The Black Cats are reported to have scouted the 19-year-old in recent weeks, although face competition from a host of English clubs.

Championship title contenders Norwich City, Leeds United and West Brom all sent representatives to watch the Hastie in action against St Mirren last Wednesday night.

And Hastie, who scored in a 2-1 win, is tipped to leave Scotland in the summer with the report claiming Motherwell face a “monumental battle” to keep hold of him.

Meanwhile, AFC Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge has revealed why his deadline day loan move to Sunderland broke down.

Surridge, linked with a host of League One clubs - including Plymouth Argyle, was close to a Wearside move last month, however Cherries boss Eddie Howe pulled the plug on the deal.

“It is nice getting recognition and being wanted by other clubs,” Surridge said.

“With the Sunderland situation, I was ready to go until Thursday [deadline day] but we did not know if I was going to be allowed out.

“It was one of those things I put at the back of my mind. If it happened, it happened but the gaffer wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay. I wanted to keep pushing myself and see what I could do.

“We had a couple of chats and he [Howe] said he wanted me to stay and be around the first team to try and fight for a place.”

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has has set an 85-point promotion target.

The Pompey boss is anticipating it will be a high total to reach the Championship through the automatic berths this season.

He said: “They’re high numbers. It’s going to be high. They’ll be two sides who keep going and do very well - there’s no doubt about that.

“Last year Shrewsbury got 87 and finished third. “Whether it will be quiet as high as that again, I don’t know, but it will certainly be high.

“You’re probably looking at 85 plus.”