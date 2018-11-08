League One and Two Live: Papy Djilobodji breaks silence over Sunderland sacking, Crystal Palace and Brentford weighing up move for Southend star, Portsmouth eyeing ex-Liverpool defender

editorial image

League One and Two manager are speaking to the press ahead of their weekend fixtures - and we’ve got it covered.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh.