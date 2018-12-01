“Keystone Cops defending” costly

Manager Lee Sinnott was not sure if his promotion-chasing Gainsborough Trinity had thrown away two points or gained one after a 1-1 home draw against Witton Albion.

Ashley Worsfold’s second-half headed equaliser was enough to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

One thing Sinnott was sure of was the cost of what he called Keystone Cops defending.

The visitors were gifted the lead through Joe Maguire’s 44th minute own goal, which together with the squandering of clear second-half chances ended Trinity’s three-match winning run.

Sinnott said: “We didn’t get out of second gear in the first half — we were ploddy — and were only marginally better in the second.

“It was a disappointing performance. The first 20 minutes are vital and we didn’t have the intensity and tempo that we had shown previously.

“Their goal was a bit like Keystone Cops. The ball was delivered in and we missed it. It went behind and hit one of our players and went into the net.

“I wasn’t surprised because we had not done enough in the first half.

“It’s a strange game. We then had three very good (missed) chances in the second half, but you have got to be ruthless.

“On the number of chances created it is two points dropped, but I thought there was a vulnerability about us and Witton did a decent job on us.

“We probably got what we deserved in the end.

“But we have still got 10 points out of 12.”

Trinity drew 0-0 at Albion in September and Sinnott thought it was a case of the two sides cancelling each other out over the 180 minutes of Evo-Stik football.

“The first game was also really tight. Maybe every club meets someone like this where games between them are scratchy.

“ We cancelled each other out.”