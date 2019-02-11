IN PICTURES: Buxton FC breathe fresh life into play-off hopes with win over rivals Gainsborough Trinity
In the fight between two Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division play-off hopefuls, Buxton ran out the winners over Gainsborough Trinity.
John Pritchard's first half effort for the hosts was all that separated the two sides in front of a 453-strong crowd at Silverlands on Saturday.
Joe McGee sends the ball forward under pressure from Ashley Worsfold
jpimedia
Gainsborough's Damien Reeves gives Nico De Girolamo the slip in the first half
jpimedia
Brad Grayson gets the ball under control before firing off a first half shot
jpimedia
Gainsborough's Alex Byrne takes on a shot at the Buxton goal
jpimedia
View more