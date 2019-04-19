Half Moon are eclipsed in final by Friendship

Friendship Football Club are celebrating another trophy to add to their achievements spreading back nearly 50 years.

With the disappointment of a county cup semi-final defeat still in their minds, Friendship won the Trinity Trophy, which is open to all local Sunday League football teams.

In earlier rounds the Gainsborough side had 9-1, 5-0 and 9-0 victories, but their Trophy final success was much closer as they fought back from behind to defeat Division One team Half Moon from Willingham 2-1.

The game started at a frenetic pace with both teams seeing lots of the ball. Half Moon had set out their stall early, packing their defence and midfield in an effort to combat Hollingsworth Jnr and Robinson Jnr.

It certainly did the trick with Friendship becoming more frustrated as the night went on. Then Half Moon broke quickly and after a save from Friendship goalkeeper Gillum, the ball rebounded kindly for a Half Moon striker to cleverly chip in for a deserved half-time lead.

Half-time couldn’t come quick enough for the Friendship management pairing of Slack and Hollingsworth Snr.

Astute substitutions helped Friendship start the second half determined to get back into the game. Their passing was much improved and a break down the right saw the ball played into the box to the advancing Joe Owen, who passed skillfully into the goal to level.

Friendship had to change their formation when left back and free kick specialist Ashley Page pulling a hamstring.

But as time was running out they were awarded a free kick and second choice free-kick taker and substitute Andrews stepped up and hammered the ball goal wards. Just as it seemed the Half Moon keeper had the ball covered, it squirmed out of his hands and crossed the line to huge cheers from the Friendship faithful.

Friendship then ran down the clock, with manager Karl Slack coming on for a cameo appearance.

As the final whistle went Friendship celebrated wildly, captain Andrew Gillum raised the Trinity Trophy and they were congratulated by their army of fans.