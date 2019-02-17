Gainsborough Trinity chairman Richard Kane to take his time over appointing successor to Lee Sinnott

Gainsborough Trinity chairman Richard Kane has pledged to take his time before replacing sacked manager Lee Sinnott and his assistant, John Reed.

Sinnott was dismissed last week after a crushing 5-0 home defeat to Farsley Celtic.

Gainsborough Trinit chairman Richard Kane

It meant Trinity had won just two of their previous 11 home matches, despite remaining in contention for an Evo-Stik League play-off place as they targeted an immediate return to the National League North.

The indifferent form and a dwindling home support convinced the chairman that it was time for a change.

“A decision had to be made after the run of results, particularly conceding nine goals in the last two home games,” said Kane ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Stalybridge Celtic

Club captain Liam King, 31, who had just announced his retirement as a player after failing to recover from a back injury, took charge on Saturday, assisted by striker Ross Hannah – and Kane said he hoped the interim management duo would be able to put themselves in contention for taking on the managerial roles permanently.

“Liam is a well respected player and has Ross alongside him. They know the team, the lads and what they have got in the dressing room,” said Kane.

“We have had four managers in four seasons. Last year (Sinnott was appointed in February 2018) we had to do something really quickly. We were staring down the barrel (of National League North relegation). This time we have got more time and will do a proper recruitment process.

“We will have a look who is out there. We have had some interesting CVs in and you never know, maybe Liam and Ross will do such a good job, and I hope they do, that it makes it difficult for me.

“We need someone who wants to be involved with the club and sees it as a project of moving the club forward.

“We are ambitious and want to be back in the Conference North and ultimately the Conference Premier. I would love to get there.

“We are looking for someone with contacts. You could get the best manager in the world, but if he has not got any contacts in non-league you are always going to struggle.

“What I really want next season is not the same juggernaut of players that have been at Boston, Ferriby etc… a merry-go-round. I would like to see some new faces.

“I want to see a style of football that starts with the reserves, juniors and under-21s. We are looking at all of that.”

Talking of the decision to part company with Sinnott, Kane added: “Gates were dropping… and have dropped below 400, which is unusual for Gainsborough. I had to do something. It is getting to that time of year when funds are tight.

“In the recent run we have not been good enough. There have been games just recently we should have won, performances have been lack lustre and something was not quite right.

“I am disappointed. I like Lee and John but it is football. We had to do something.”

Kane said it would not be the end of the world if Trinity fail to make the play-offs after fighting relegation battles for the previous four seasons.

Saturday’s win over Stalybridge left them sixth in the Evo-Stik League.