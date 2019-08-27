Gainsborough Trinity boss angry after ‘bad performance’

Angry manager Liam King pulled no punches after Gainsborough Trinity succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Matlock Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

“That was a bad performance,” blasted King. “We should have been a lot better than that, and I am gutted.

“If we want to be up there at the end of the season, that is not the way do do it. I have played in teams that have won promotion, and that performance was way off.”

Trinity thought they had salvaged a point when Ashley Worsfold converted an 83rd minute penalty to cancel out Matlock’s tenth-minute opener, an own goal from skipper Nathan Hotte.

But a disastrous blunder in stoppage time by goalkeeper Joe Green cost them the game as he inexplicably tipped a hopeful cross from Dwayne Wiley into his own net.

“Joe will have to pick himself up from that,” said King in a YouTube interview with Gainsborough Trinity TV. “He had clean sheets in the previous two games, but you can’t keep producing errors like that.

“It is not something that I can really work on. It’s down to the individual. He needs to work on it, not me.”

The defeat left the Holy Blues in the bottom half of the BetVictor Northern Premier League, Premier Division table with only four points from as many games, so King faces a challenge in reviving his side up for their next game, wbich is at home to Lancaster City this Saturday.

He said: “We’ll get everyone re-grouped, and they should want to go and put that right. If I was a player, I’d be dying to get on the pitch again to put that right.

“We have had three good games, and that is the first bad one. Sometimes you get them, and I expect a big reaction on Saturday.

“We have to pick ourselves up. We have good players in that dressing-room. Kingsley James, for example, was fantastic again. If we cut out the errors, we will be fine.”