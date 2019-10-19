Gainsborough boss Liam King admits something must change as Trinity slip back into bottom two

Frustrated Liam King admitted something must change at Gainsborough Trinity after they slipped back into the bottom two.

A lacklustre performance in a 3-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Ashton United pushed Trinity back into the relegation zone and prompted an angry outburst from the young manager.

After an eighth defeat from 13 Northern Premier League matches, King accused his players of “cheating the game.”

But while accepting there needed to be change, he said he remained confident he could be successful.

“I am disappointed, angry and frustrated,” King blasted.

“They are my players but from the outside looking in I don’t see enough... I don’t see lads who want to go the extra yard.

“There is so much wrong at the minute. It all looked so positive at the start of the season, but now there needs to be change — it’s as simple as that.

“I have given everything I can and I love the club. I take full responsibility.

“There are too many people out there playing within themselves and cheating the game... I don’t see enough desire. I have asked them to go away and have a look at themselves.”

King said it was hard for him to watch as he was a player who always worked hard and going the extra mile for his team.

“They should be coming off the pitch knackered. The fans deserve better and Gainsborough Trinity should not be where we are.

“I blame myself... the main learning point for me this season is that a team on paper is not a good team.”

King said at 31 he was probably one of the youngest managers in the English leagues.

“I am learning along the way. I don’t thing I am out of my depth, but we are just falling short in (certain) areas.

“The players have to take responsibility as well. We are a group, but we are lacking quality.

“I do believe I can be successful at this club, but there needs to be change. The fans will not be happy and rightly so.

“The fans have clapped the players off and they didn’t deserve to be clapped off.”

At the end of a poor first half Gianluca Havern put the home side ahead and his 45th minute strike was followed by a second from Joshua Wilson, who headed home 90 seconds into the second period.

Trinity’s hopes of a fightback ended just six minutes later when it was 3-0 as Jordan Slerw cut in from the left snd found the bottom corner.

Ash Worsfold’s 74th minute penalty after a handling offence was too late to affect the match.

Trinity have a welcome break from their league struggles on Saturday when they visit Dunston in the FA Trophy.