‘Full of confidence’ after FA Trophy win

New Gainsborough Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse was delighted for his players after a convincing 4-0 win over Dunston UTS in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Trinity raced into a 3-0 lead at the break thanks to a brace of goals from Gavin Allott and another from Kingsley James, before Allott completed his hat-trick in the second half and secure his side’s progress.

And Woodhouse was pleased with what he saw.

He said: “I thought the lads were really good in patches.

“We’ve still got loads to work on.

“We came in at half-time 3-0 up and it was like a basketball match.

“We just had a bit more quality in the final third.

“I thought we were so much better in the second half.

“Even though we only won it 1-0 I felt we controlled it.”

“Overall, I’m delighted. If you’d have offered me 4-0 when I was travelling up here I would have snapped your hand off.

“The dressing room is bouncing, the music is blaring out and it’s great to see.

And added: “I know the lads have had a difficult start [to the season].

“I’ve watched some of the games and you can see that some of them are really lacking in confidence.

“So to see them all jumping about is a great feeling. We’ve got to keep hold of that feeling and move forward with it.”

Trinity’s shape in the second half was one of the plus points for Woodhouse who said there were plenty of positives to take from Tuesday night’s win.

“When you come away to a difficult place, they’ve had some scalps in the FA Cup, so it was a potential banana skin,” he said.

“But to score four goals - we’ve got to be happy about that.”

Attentions quickly turn back to the league, with an away trip to FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

“It’ll be a really tough game but we’ll go into it full of confidence,” said Woodhouse.

“We’ve seen enough today to know we’ve got some good players and we can potentially be a good side.”