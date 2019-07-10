Football festival offers plenty of positives for Gainsborough Trinity - Ross Hannah

The work rate and organisation of Gainsborough Trinity’s players in their first outing of pre-season pleased joint boss Ross Hannah.

Trinity played two 60-minute matches against Lincoln United and Lincoln City on Saturday as part of a Community Festival of Lincolnshire Football at the Northolme.

And, while the silverware went the way of the League One side, Hannah said there were positives to be taken from the games against their Lincolnshire neighbours.

He said: “It was the first time we’d come together for a match following the new signings that we’d brought in.

“At this stage of pre-season it’s about getting back into the groove of playing football matches - getting your kit on, boots on and a feel for the ball again. We wanted them to get match fitness out of the games and that’s what they did.

“We were pleased with some of the play in both games. We saw some good link-up in midfield. Coming up against a Lincoln City side of that quality you’re not going to see a lot of the ball, so it’s more about keeping the shape.

“They were two completely different games but I was pleased with how we were organised, our work-rate and when we did have the ball we tried to create.”

A handful of new players were on show for Trinity and Hannah said they’ve settled in straight away. He said: “We knew the type of characters we wanted to bring in and we knew they would gel with the group that’s come back from last season.

“We’ve got a really good group that’s welcomed the new lads with open arms.”