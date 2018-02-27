Worksop man to take on London Marathon and rise funds in memory of brother-in-law Tom Bradshaw

Funds for the Teenager Cancer Trust are being raised in memory of an “incredible” Worksop dad and RAF man who lost his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Tom Bradshaw was just 23 when he passed away neuroendocrine cancer in December 2016- weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Chelsea.

Described as a ‘true family man’, Tom won hearts across the nation when he recorded bedtime stories for his baby daughter, Willow, so she’d always have a way of hearing his voice.

Now his brother-in-law, Mark Nunn, is running the London marathon in April in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust which supported Tom through his treatment.

Mark, who works as a headteacher at Parkgate Academy in Ollerton, said: “We miss Tom every day. He’s always on our minds, of course.

“But Willow is a positive reminder of him and the family are doing well. We’re determined to keep doing something positive in his memory.”

This will be Mark’s third marathon feat in 18 months.

He trains by running four times a week, clocking up 17 to 19 miles on Sundays when he runs through Worksop town centre and on towards Clumber Park.

He added: “I previously ran the Yorkshire marathon and then took on the London marathon last year for Tom, which raised around £3,000.

“To be honest, I was never a runner before.It wasn’t until Tom got poorly that I got into it as a hobby.

“It was a challenging time for everyone, it became a way of clearing my head.”

To sponsor Mark, visit his Just Giving Page at: justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-nunn2

A quiz night at Kilton Forest recently raised £600 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and another one will be held on March 16.

Any businesses who would like to donate raffle prizes for the night are urged to get in touch.

If you’d like to take part in the quiz night at £20 per team of four, email marknunn84@hotmail.com