Which Gainsborough pharmacies are open over Easter?

Pharmacies are always a great place to go for advice and medication when you're feeling a little under the weather.

But with the Easter bank holidays this weekend, many of Gainsborough's pharmacies will be closed.

Here's the details of which ones will be open over the Easter weekend.

Good Friday

Boots, 30 Market Place, Gainsborough - 8.30am-5.30pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Superstore, Heapham Road Gainsborough - 10am-4pm

Easter Sunday

Queensway Pharmacy, 24 Queensway, Gainsborough - 12pm-1pm

Easter Monday

Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Superstore, Heapham Road, Gainsborough 10am-4pm