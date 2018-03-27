Which Gainsborough pharmacies are open over Easter?

Pharmacies are always a great place to go for advice and medication when you're feeling a little under the weather.
But with the Easter bank holidays this weekend, many of Gainsborough's pharmacies will be closed.
Here's the details of which ones will be open over the Easter weekend.
Good Friday
Boots, 30 Market Place, Gainsborough - 8.30am-5.30pm
Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Superstore, Heapham Road Gainsborough - 10am-4pm
Easter Sunday
Queensway Pharmacy, 24 Queensway, Gainsborough - 12pm-1pm
Easter Monday
Morrisons Pharmacy, Morrisons Superstore, Heapham Road, Gainsborough 10am-4pm