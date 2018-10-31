Wet but wicked for families at Haunting Hallowe’en event

It was wet but also wicked when a Haunting Hallowe’en event was held for hundreds of shoppers at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

Families braved the rain and bitterly cold weather to join in the fun at an annual event that has become hugely popular.

A spectacular scene from the fire-act finale at the Haunting Hallowe'en event.

The day’s activities included a free pumpkin-design workshop, mask-making and free face-painting. And a jam-packed line-up on the stage included live music from Freddie Halkon and Darren Porter, plus group performances from the dance crew at The Studio Gainsborough and the Everett-Fox School of Dance from Misterton.

Shoppers were also entertained by ‘pumpkins’ on roller skates, and free but ghoulish horse-and-carriage rides, delivered in true ‘Addams Family’-style.

Marshall’s Yard manager Alison Shipperbottom said: “It was a very cold and wet afternoon, but we still had lots of spooky fun, and everyone got involved in the activities.”

A fancy dress competition proved popular, with the winning family receiving a meal for four at the Prezzo restaurant in the town.

Young dancers from the Everett-Fox School Of Dance at Misterton.

The event, which was organised by the shopping centre, concluded with a showstopping fire-act finale before everyone gathered at the Riverside for a stunning fireworks display.

The best pumpkin in a competition won by a ten-year-old boy.

Spooky horse-and-carriage rides in true 'Addams Family'-style.