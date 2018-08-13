Wendy and Paul say thank you with £1,200 for the BHF

A Gainsborough woman has raised £1,200 for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) research, less than one year after her husband required a life-saving double heart bypass.

Wendy Oughton, 64, was inspired to raise money for the nation’s biggest heart charity after her husband, Paul, received the emergency procedure in September 2017.

Paul, 68, was admitted to Lincoln County Hospital suffering with shortness of breath.

An angiogram then revealed that two of Paul’s coronary arteries were blocked, whichput him at risk of having a heart attack.

He was admitted to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester, where he received an emergency double heart bypass.

Since receiving the procedure, Paul – a part-time lorry driver – has been able to continue to live life to the full.

The experience inspired wife Wendy to raise funds for the BHF, which is funding vital research to help the charity beat heartbreak forever.

Wendy organised a music night and raffle at the Blues Club in Gainsborough, which was attended by 132 people.

The event featured live band Route 66 and a raffle with more than 30 prizes from local organisations.

Thanks to the public’s generosity, the BHF is funding research central to discovering vital treatments for people living with these conditions.

Wendy said: “Paul had suffered no symptoms until the day he was admitted to hospital, so it came as a big shock to us all when we found out he needed a double heart bypass.

“This saved his life and we couldn’t be more grateful, so our event was a way of saying thank you to the BHF for the life-saving research they do.

“We are delighted to have raised an incredible £1,200.

“It was an amazing night, so thank you to everyone who made it a success.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking of holding a fundraising event for the BHF, to go for it.

“We are already planning an event for next year and there are further talks of a local Gainsborough BHF Fundraising group that I would want to be part of.”

Gary Burr, BHF fndraising manager for Lincolnshire & Rutland, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the extraordinary ways people like Wendy fund raise for the BHF and we’re incredibly grateful to them for raising £1,200.

“We urgently need more people to join our fight for every heartbeat and help power our life-saving research.

“That’s why we’re calling on everyone across the UK to organise their own fundraising event to help support our vital work.

“We are also looking at setting up a local Gainsborough BHF fundraising group that Wendy is interested in being part of.”

For information on organising an event, or if you want to find out about the new BHF Gainsborough fundraising group, contact Gary Burr on 07764 290380 or email burrg@bhf.org.uk