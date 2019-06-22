WEATHER: Sunny spells with 'very high' pollen count in Lincolnshire

The Met Office has forecast a sunny day, with very high pollen levels across Lincolnshire today.

After a sunny but chilly start, today (June 22) will be dry with warm sunny spells for all areas.

Thetemperature could reach 24C.

There will be light winds, although becoming breezy along the Lincolnshire coast this afternoon, and so feeling cooler here.

The temperature could reach 24 °C.

Hay fever sufferers are warned to be prepared for a 'very high' grass pollen risk today.

Tonight

Despite staying dry with largely clear skies, most places will have a slightly less chilly night, compared to last night.

A few mist and fog patches may form later.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.