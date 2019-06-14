More rain forecast for the East Midlands on Friday

Yet more rain has been forecast for the East Midlands on Friday (June 14).

The Met Office is forecasting yet more showers throughout the day, with early rainfall easing during the morning before heavy showers return in the afternoon.

Showers are expected to ease by the evening, with potential for a clear evening and a dry end to the day. Maximum temperatures 18C.

The forecast for Friday said: "A cloudy and wet start, with outbreaks of light rain through the morning. Rain giving way to brighter spells and showers, perhaps heavy during the afternoon. Showers clearing by the evening, leaving a dry end to the day. Maximum temperature 18C.

"Dry this evening with some clear spells, especially across Lincolnshire, along with light winds. Becoming a little cloudier into the early hours but staying dry. Minimum temperature 9C."

The forecast for the rest of the weekend said: "A dry start to Saturday but scattered showers developing through the morning, continuing into the afternoon. These could turn heavy for a time, especially in the north, but dying out later. Maximum temperature 18C.

"Breezy Sunday, with scattered, occasionally heavy showers. Monday breezy again with isolated showers, drier later. Dry and bright with sunny spells and lighter winds Tuesday.