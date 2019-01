The rain may clear this morning (January 12) for bright, sunny spells to develop.

However, cloud is expected to increase again in the late afternoon bringing some further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain,becoming increasingly windy overnight.

It will stay mild but breezy.

A maximum temperature of 10 °C is expected.

The temperature tonight could drop to 7 °C.