Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop in Grayingham is named Supplier of the Year and Lincolnshire Co-op Awards

A farm shop, butchery and cafe in Grayingham has been awarded the Supplier of the Year award at the Lincolnshire Co-op Awards.

Uncle Henry’s at Grayingham Grange Farm has been supplying the Co-op since May 2017 and now more than 70 stores stock their products.

Graham Ward said “It is fantastic that the efforts of the whole Uncle Henry’s team have been recognised with this award. This award is a real credit to all their hard work.

“This not only reflects the success of our award-winning pork products at the Lincolnshire Co-op, but also our work in the community and farming our environment.”