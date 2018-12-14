Man, 21, dies following crash on A156 near Fenton

A 21-year-old man from Gainsborough has died following a serious collision on the A156 near Fenton.

The incident happened at about 9.50pm last night (December 13) and involved a grey Skoda estate car and a black Ford Focus.

The 21-year-old man, who was driving the Ford Fiesta, has died following the collision.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: “If anyone witnessed the incident, please contact us on 101, quoting Incident 456 of December 13.

“Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put Incident 456 of December 13 in the Subject line.”